In a shocking incident, a constable, identified as Durgesh Kumar Singh, was killed while on duty after a pickup truck driven by cattle smugglers ran him over in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, which has since surfaced on social media. As per reports, the incident took place while the UP police were engaged in a high-speed chase with the cattle smugglers. The video purportedly shows the smugglers who were attempting to flee from the UP police running over a bike and Singh along a busy street, narrowly missing pedestrians. After the pickup truck mowed down Singh, the pedestrians can be seen rushing to his aid, transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 18. Reportedly, one suspect, Salman, was killed in an encounter, while two others, Narendra and Golu Yadav, sustained bullet injuries as they attempted to flee on motorcycles after abandoning the truck near Varanasi’s Cholapur area. Jaunpur Shocker: Man Takes Dip in Ganges, Shaves Head for Forgiveness After Killing Girlfriend, Dumps Body in Suitcase (Watch Video).

Constable Run Over by Smugglers in UP

Warning: Disturbing video UP constable killed in line of duty by cattle smugglers, pick up truck mows down constable on a busy street In a shocking incident in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a constable was mowed down by a speeding pick truck being driven by suspects… pic.twitter.com/4ZntyUsrh5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 18, 2025

UP Police Constable Killed on Duty

UP Police constable Durgesh Kumar Singh who was fatally injured in the encounter. Was rushed to Trauma centre in Varanasi. He breathed his last at around 00:46 in the early hours of 18 May 2025. pic.twitter.com/VasjteJRQQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 18, 2025

