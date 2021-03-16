PK Sinha, Principal Advisor to PM Narendra Modi, Resigns on Personal Grounds:

Breaking: Sources tell me PK Sinha, Principal Advisor to @PMOIndia , has resigned. He was earlier Cabinet Secy. — Maneesh Chhibber (@maneeshchhibber) March 16, 2021

Sources say PK Sinha, principal advisor to PM Narendra Modi has put in his papers Monday evening. A 1977 batch UPcadre IAS. Sinha was appointed principal advisor in September 2019 after retiring as cabinet secretary @ThePrintIndia — Moushumi Das Gupta (@dgupta_moushumi) March 16, 2021

