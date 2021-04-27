PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting With Top Officials to Review Prevailing COVID-19 Situation in Country:

PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 relation situation in the country. The Empowered Group working on boosting Oxygen Supply briefed the PM on the efforts being made to ramp up availability and supply of oxygen in the country: PMO pic.twitter.com/XXVlNecE1H — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

