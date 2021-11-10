Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shooters for winning medals at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) President's Cup and bringing laurels to the country. Manu Bhaker bagged two gold medals, one in the 25m Rapid Fire pistol Mixed Team competition and the other in 10m Air pistol Mixed Team match. While Rahi Sarnobat won a silver in Women's 25m pistol, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma won individual silver and bronze in the Men's 10m Air pistol competition, respectively.

Check Out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Congratulatory Post for the Indian Shooter:

Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for wining medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President’s Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/7hyHnDs0yM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021

