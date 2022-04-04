PM Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate music composer Ricky Kej for winning the Grammy award for the Best New Age Album, 'Divine Tides'. "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates music composer Ricky Kej for winning the Grammy award for the Best New Age Album, 'Divine Tides'. pic.twitter.com/Pww87MFbJ4 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

