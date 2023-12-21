Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday, December 21, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to make India a developed country by 2047. Lavishing praise on PM Modi, Bhupendra Patel said, "The kind of development politics that he has shown the country, he has shown the entire world how development can be done under G20." Speaking further, he said that if the country can be developed, it can do anything. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Reviews Progress on Metro Rail Phase-2 Project.

Country Can Do Anything if Developed

