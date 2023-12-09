Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing operations related to the 6.5 km stretch of the C-2 project on the Metro Rail Phase-2 route from Motera to Gandhinagar.

This crucial phase of the project holds significance for the state's transportation infrastructure, aiming to enhance connectivity between Motera and Gandhinagar.

Accompanied by Chief Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman of Metro Rail Corporation SS Rathore, and other senior secretaries, CM Patel meticulously examined various aspects of the railway route and stations currently under construction.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister's visit covered a span from Bhaijipura to Ch-2, focusing on key areas including Dholakuwa, Randesan, Gift City, and other strategic locations along the route.

In addition to assessing the Metro Rail developments, CM Patel extended his scrutiny to the construction work underway on the Visat to Narmada to Koba Circle road.

The Chief Minister engaged with project stakeholders, obtaining technical insights into the ongoing construction activities.

The Metro Rail Phase-2 project is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Gujarat's modernised and interconnected urban landscape. (ANI)

