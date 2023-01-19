In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, an arch erected to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi collapsed at BKC. The incident took place hours before PM Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai. At BKC, PM Modi is likely to address a rally. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)