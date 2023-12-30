Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham station, amid elaborate preparations and security measures. He also held a massive roadshow while on the way to the railway station from the airport. The Prime minister also took a tour inside the Amrit Bharat train. PM Modi arrived in the temple town at 11 am today and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the airport. PM Narendra Modi Ayodhya Visit: Prime Minister Greets People During Roadshow While En Route to Ayodhya Dham Railway Station (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Station

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore, the three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators,… pic.twitter.com/oJMFLsjBnp — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are also present. pic.twitter.com/ls97j4eKkE — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

