Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and a newly-constructed airport in the temple town ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22, 2024. Several people lined up in the street to have a glimpse of the Prime Minister, who waved back from the car in which he was travelling. The convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on its way to the Ayodhya Dham railway station, where he will inaugurate it and flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains and six Vande Bharat Express trains. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ayodhya, to Inaugurate New Airport, Revamped Railway Station (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh PM Modi will inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. pic.twitter.com/dw2mELIvYc — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

