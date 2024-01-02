Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen interacting with students in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli today, January 2. The 40-second video clip shows the Indian Prime Minister speaking to students ahead of addressing the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day. PM Narendra Modi arrived at Tiruchirappalli where he was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and other dignitaries. Tamil Nadu: Preparations Underway for Inauguration of New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport by PM Narendra Modi Today (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Interacts with Students

VIDEO | PM Modi interacts with students ahead of addressing the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/tN59JCv17I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2024

PM Modi Arrives in Tiruchirappalli

PM @narendramodi reached Tiruchirappalli a short while ago. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor, Shri RN Ravi, Chief Minister, Thiru @mkstalin, Union Minister of State, Thiru @Murugan_MoS and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/waFnS81KYd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)