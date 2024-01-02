Preparations are underway for the inauguration of the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli Airport in Tamil Nadu by PM Narendra Modi today, i.e. on Tuesday, January 2. The New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Tuesday morning. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,100 crores, the two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually. PM Narendra Modi to Begin South Visit After BJP’s Heartland Sweep, Will Inaugurate New Terminal at Trichy Airport Today.

Preparations Underway for Inauguration of New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli Airport

The New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra today. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,100 crores, the two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers… pic.twitter.com/l0phTZHPNn — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

#WATCH | Preparations underway for the inauguration of the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli airport by PM Modi today pic.twitter.com/ayVteWrKf0 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)