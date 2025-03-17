Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially joined Truth Social, the social media platform frequently used by former U.S. President Donald Trump. In his first engagement on the platform, PM Modi shared two posts, marking his presence on the network. Earlier in the day, President Trump posted a link to Modi’s recent podcast with Lex Fridman on his Truth Social account. The move has sparked discussions about growing engagement between the two leaders on digital platforms. PM Modi’s presence on Truth Social is expected to boost his outreach among global audiences, particularly in the U.S. With Trump actively using the platform, this development signals an interesting shift in international political discourse online. 'I Am Never Truly Alone Because God Is Always With Me': PM Narendra Modi Tells Lex Fridman That He Believes in 1+1 Theory in Which One Is Modi and the Other Is the Divine (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Joins Truth Social, Shares First Posts

Today, PM Narendra Modi has joined Truth Social and posted two Truths (how posts are known on this medium). This is a medium that is used frequently by US President Donald Trump. Earlier in the day, President Trump posted PM Modi's Podcast with Lex Fridman on his Truth Social… pic.twitter.com/jSAq9ijkLE — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

