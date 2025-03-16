Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with podcaster and research scientist Lex Fridman is going viral for several reasons. In the podcast, the Indian PM spoke on several issues including Pakistan, China, the US, poverty, democracy and football among others. During the interview, Lex Fridman asked PM Modi about being lonely to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is never alone. "I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 theory—one is Modi, and the other is the divine. I am never truly alone because God is always with me," PM Modi added. He further said that for him "Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva". PM Narendra Modi also said that he has the support of the divine and 140 crore Indians. ‘Differences Should Not Become Disputes’: PM Narendra Modi Advocates ‘Healthy Competition’ Between India and China During Podcast With Lex Fridman (Watch Video).

PM Modi Says He Is Never Alone

#WATCH | In a podcast with Lex Fridman, PM Narendra Modi said, "I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 theory— one is Modi, and the other is the divine. I am never truly alone because God is always with me... For me, ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’. I have the support of the divine… pic.twitter.com/VIMSH8veXB — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2025

