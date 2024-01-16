Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 16, visited the Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi. After visiting the temple, he offered prayers and was seen listening to the verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan. A video showing the Indian Prime Minster listening to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi has also gone viral on social media. PM Modi's visit to Veerabhadra temple comes six days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Consecration: 108-Feet Long Incense Stick From Gujarat Lit in Presence of Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

PM Modi Listens to Verses From the Ranganatha Ramayan

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/N7i25CTS1n — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

