The 108-feet long incense stick intended to fill the Shri Ram temple with a divine fragrance and transported from Gujarat, has now reached Ayodhya. After arrival, the enormous incense stick was ceremoniously lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das Maharaj. A video shared by ANI showed devotees chanting "Jay Shri Ram" while lighting up the agarbatti. The 108-foot-long incense stick is among the various gifts that have started arriving in Ayodhya just a week ahead of the inauguration. Scheduled for consecration on January 22, 2024, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to be inaugurated in grand a ceremony graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ram Temple Consecration: 108-Feet Long Incense Stick En Route to Ayodhya from Gujarat for Ram Mandir Inauguration.

108-Feet Long Incense Stick From Gujarat Reaches Ayodhya:

#WATCH | The 108-feet incense stick, that reached from Gujarat, was lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra President Mahant Nrityagopal Das ji Maharaj pic.twitter.com/ftQZBgjaXt — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

