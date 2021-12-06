Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Monday met Russina President Vladimir Purin in New Delhi. PM Modi, said, "Despite the challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special & privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger." Earlier in the day, Putin reached India to participate in 21st India-Russia Annual Summit.

