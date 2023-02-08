After Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on centre and BJP over the Adani issue and unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the President's address in Lok Sabha today. The Opposition accused the ruling government of favouring Gautam Adani and not paying adequate attention to important issues like inflation and unemployment. Following this, all eyes will be on what PM Modi replies to the opposition. Rahul Gandhi Full Speech in Reply To President’s Address: From Adani To Unemployment, Here's What Congress Leader Said on Various Issues in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Speech in Parliament:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Lok Sabha:

Prime Minister @narendramodi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at around 3:30 PM in the Lok Sabha. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)