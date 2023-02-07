Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raked up the unemployment and Adani issue in Parliament amid the massive stock mess up at the Adani group of companies. The Congress MP, earlier, had said the Narendra Modi-led government was doing its best to ensure that no discussion takes place in Parliament regarding the Adani Group's rout. Gandhi also accused the government of favouring Gautam Adani. He said that the youth wondered how the businessman's net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion between 2014 to 2022. Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government in Parliament, Says Adani Never Made Drones But Gets Contract (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Full Speech in Reply To President’s Address:

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi's reply to the Hon’ble President’s address in Lok Sabha. https://t.co/TKomLoHbQ9 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)