Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, PM Narendra Modi will review the situation related to coronavirus today. As per reports, PM Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting which will be held today afternoon. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde To Chair Review Meeting for Coronavirus Situation in State.

PM Modi To Review COVID-19 Situation

