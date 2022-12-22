Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and across the globe especially China, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair a review meeting today. According to reports, Shinde will chair a review meeting to discuss coronavirus situation and preparedness in the state. The meeting is likely to take place today afternoon before the State cabinet meeting in the evening. Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Cases of Omicron Subvariant BF.7, Strain That's Driving China's COVID-19 Surge, Detected in India.

Shinde To Chair a Review Meeting

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair a review meeting for COVID situation and preparedness in the state today afternoon before the State cabinet meeting in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Qagnk2P07q — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)