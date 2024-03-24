Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, March 24, said that BJP party workers are working very hard for the Lok Sabha elections. Mohan Yadav also said that PM Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again. The statement by Madhya Pradesh CM came ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled to begin next month. 7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked by 4% for Government Employees in Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav Makes Announcement (Watch Video).

PM Modi Will Become the Prime Minister Again

#WATCH | Dhar: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "The BJP party workers are working very hard. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister again..." pic.twitter.com/d3Qq3hVmsA — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)