In a move benefiting government employees in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday, March 15 a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) from 42 per cent to 46 per cent. The increase, set to take effect from July 1, 2023, marks a four per cent rise as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Conducts Surprise Inspection At Bhopal Hospital, Distributes Blankets (Watch Video).

DA Hiked by 4% for Government Employees

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "The govt has decided to increase the DA (Dearness Allowance) from 42% to 46%...This will be in effect in Madhya Pradesh from 1 July, 2023..." pic.twitter.com/ekYO2zXuTO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)