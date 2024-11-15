Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to Delhi on November 15 faced an unexpected delay after his aircraft encountered a technical snag. According to officials, the issue forced the plane to remain grounded at Jharkhand's Deoghar Airport, halting the scheduled departure. The Prime Minister was on a visit to Jharkhand when the incident occurred. Further updates on the delay and the Prime Minister's revised travel schedule are awaited. PM Narendra Modi Tries His Hands on a Traditional Dhol As He Kickstarts Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Birsa Munda In Bihar’s Jamui; Video Surfaces.

Technical Issue Grounds PM Narendra Modi's Aircraft in Deoghar

The Prime Minister’s aircraft experienced a technical snag due to which the aircraft has to remain at Deoghar airport causing some delay in his return to Delhi: Officials pic.twitter.com/ttWjR83CQg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2024

