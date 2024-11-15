Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jamui, Bihar, where he was welcomed with traditional rituals and played a traditional dhol. He unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in Birsa Munda’s honour and launched development projects worth INR 6,640 crore. A video of the PM playing the dhol has gone viral, showcasing his engagement with local traditions during the celebrations. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Projects Including AIIMS in Bihar’s Darbhanga (Watch Video).

PM Modi Tries His Hands At Dhol

#WATCH | Jamui, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by locals in a traditional way. PM also tried his hands on a traditional dhol. PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda today. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation… pic.twitter.com/tnkQF2uXVr — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

