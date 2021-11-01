Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday aappeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in conncetion with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. After appeareing before the ED, Dekhmukh released a statement on his official Twitter handle with caption "Satyamev Jayate".

In the statement , he wrote, "As a public spirited person, having spent my life time in the service of my people. I have scrupulously complied with the rule of law in letter and spirit. There has been no occasion when I have not made myself available for any probity in my public or personal life." The former Maharashtra Home Minister said that a false narrative and an erroneous impression was created that he was avoiding to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Here Is The Statement By Anil Deshmukh:

