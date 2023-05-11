A speeding Porsche caught fire & burned to ashes after hitting a tree at Golf Course road, in the early morning hours today, police said. The car also collided with a divider before hitting a tree. Police said that the driver fled the spot after the accident and no one was injured in the incident. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Chhattisgarh Road Accident: Car Collides With Truck on National Highway in Korba District; Cop, His Wife and Two Children Killed.

Gurugram Accident

