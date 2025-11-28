Elon Musk’s Tesla has opened its first all-in-one Tesla Centre in Gurugram, Haryana. The new centre is located on the ground floor of Orchid Business Park and will be open daily from 10am to 8pm. The EV maker has invited people to visit the location or call 1800 203 1538 to experience Tesla’s advanced technology. Tesla All-in-One Centre Opens in Gurugram As Elon Musk’s EV Company Expands in India, New Facility Combines Sales, Service and Charging.

Tesla Centre Now Open in Gurugram

India’s first all-in-one Tesla Center is now open in Gurugram, Haryana. We invite you to visit us or call 1800 203 1538 to experience Tesla’s advanced technology today. 📍 Ground Floor, Orchid Business Park, Gurugram | 10am – 8pm Daily pic.twitter.com/a58ojqZsR2 — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) November 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Tesla India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)