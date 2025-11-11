A dramatic rescue unfolded Friday afternoon, November 7, on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater, Florida, where a 74-year-old man was pulled from his burning car by quick-acting Good Samaritans. Video shows a man in a black motorcycle helmet dragging the victim to safety as others rushed in with fire extinguishers to contain the flames. Clearwater Police praised the rescuers, calling them “heroes” in a Facebook post and thanking them for their courage. The victim was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment. Police said that without the swift actions of those bystanders, the outcome could have been tragic. "Two good Samaritans pulled a man who was trapped inside a burning car this afternoon on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. Other citizens came to the rescue with fire extinguishers. The man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment. Without the involvement of these people, this story could have had a tragic outcome," the Clearwater Police Department wrote on Facebook. Tesla Cars on Fire in US Video: Man Sets Several Tesla Vehicles Ablaze at Tesla Service Centre in Las Vegas, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Car Catches Fire in US, Good Samaritans Pull Driver From Burning Porsche

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Facebook Page of Clearwater Police Department). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

