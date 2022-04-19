President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen will be on an official visit to India from 24-25 April. During her visit, she will hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi. She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind, and other dignitaries, said the Ministry Of External Affairs. Reportedly, this will be her first visit to India as the President of the EC.

Check Tweet:

President of European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen will be on an official visit to India on 24-25 April. During her visit, she will hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi. She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries: Ministry Of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/LswSfkNTo4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)