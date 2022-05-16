Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on May 17 at 11 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion, said PMO.

