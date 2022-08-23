Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday defended suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma over the Prophet Remark Row and said that what was said by Sharma was also said by Zakir Naik. Why nobody demanded an apology from Naik?, MNS Chief asked. Thackeray was addressing MNS workers in Mumbai after recovering from bad health.

