On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attack, leaders across party lines took to social media to pay tributes to the jawans martyred in the Pulwama Terror Attack. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid tributes to the jawans and said, "Millions of salutes to the brave soldiers of Mother India who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama", while Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the "supreme dedication of the brave sons to protect the motherland will remain revered for ages". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other leaders paid homage to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. On this day in 2019, 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Pays Tribute

Om Birla Pays Homage

Sacrifice of the Brave Sons of Mother India Inspires Us To Fight Unitedly Against Terrorism

पुलवामा के कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए सभी अमर वीर जवानों को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि एवं कोटिश: नमन! माँ भारती के वीर सपूतों का बलिदान हमें आतंकवाद के विरुद्ध एकजुट होकर लड़ने की प्रेरणा देता है। जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 14, 2025

Heartfelt Tributes to the Brave Sons of Mother India

14 फरवरी 2019 को, पुलवामा में सी०आर०पी०एफ० जवानों से भरे वाहन पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में शहीद भारत माँ के वीर सपूतों के बलिदान दिवस पर शत- शत नमन। #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/eixBeXQlPE — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) February 13, 2025

Salute to the Brave Martyrs of Pulwama Attack

