A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Chikhali area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, on Monday, December 9. Six fire engines were deployed to the site to control the flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the godown, as shown in a video shared by news agency ANI. Firefighters are working tirelessly to douse the blaze, though further details are awaited. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident. No casualties have been reported as of now. Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts At a Shop in Shinde Nagar, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Chikhali area of ​​Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. 6 fire engines are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/f8ADbEDhZ9 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)