A fire broke out at a shop in Shinde Nagar, located in Pune’s Bavdhan area, on Sunday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. The situation is currently under control, and firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby establishments. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are awaiting further details. Manali Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Private Resort in Himachal Pradesh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Pune Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out at a shop in Shinde Nagar in the Bavdhan area of Pune City. 6 fire tenders present at the spot. No casualties reported as of now. More details awaited. (Visuals Source: Pune Fire department) pic.twitter.com/xhS1ZEhGge — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2024

