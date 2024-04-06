In the wee hours of Saturday, a massive fire broke out in unauthorized scrap shops located in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. The blaze erupted at around 1:30 am engulfing around 150 densely packed shops and spreading rapidly due to the combustible materials stored within. Firefighters were rushed to the site of the blaze and it was later controlled, fire department officials said. Chhattisgarh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota, Police and Fire Crews Deployed (Watch Video).

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Around 150 scrap shops gutted in fire in the Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune. The fire which broke out last night around 1.30 am has been brought under control: Fire department pic.twitter.com/8RtwyKewgm — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

