A massive fire erupted on Friday, April 5, at a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The incident drew the immediate attention of police and firefighters, who rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze. The intensity of the flames, captured in a video shared by the news agency ANI, underscored the gravity of the situation. Further details on the cause and extent of the fire are awaited as authorities work to contain the situation. Durg Factory Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Chhattisgarh's District, Firefighters on Scene.

Fire Erupts at Power Distribution Company

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area; police and firefighters present on the spot #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/Sr86gmFmEL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

