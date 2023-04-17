Five people, including four women and a man, were killed while two others suffered serious injuries after an iron hoarding board collapsed in Ravet Kiwle area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in Pune district. Police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to hospital. Further information into the incident is awaited. Odisha Shocker: Abducted Teenager Killed for Ransom in Jharsuguda, Two Arrested.

Pimpri Chinchwad Accident

Video of the Incident

