A gas cylinder blast completely gutted a storage site in Pune's Viman Nagar on Wednesday, December 27. The LPG cylinder caused a massive fire after it blew up. The incident occurred near the famous Symbiosis College. The area had many cylinders, as seen in the video. As per the ANI, around 100 LPG gas cylinders were stored illegally in an under-instruction site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 cylinders exploded after a fire. The officials have contained the fire. There are no reports of injuries. More details are awaited. Pune Fire Video: Six Charred to Death as Massive Blaze Engulfs Candle Factory in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Pune Gas Cylinders Explosion

#WATCH | Maharashtra | At least 10-12 LPG cylinders exploded near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune city. Around 100 LPG gas cylinders were stored illegally in an under-instruction site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 cylinders exploded after a fire. 3 fire tenders… pic.twitter.com/dPzcEznUSn — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)