The Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra requesting him to postpone the assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held on February 14. The party’s Punjab General Secretary Subhash Sharma sought said that the state has several followers of spiritual leader Ravidas who would be going to Varanasi to celebrate the spiritual leader’s birth anniversary on February 16.

See Tweet:

Punjab BJP writes to Chief Election Commissioner requesting him "to postpone Feb 14 State Assembly polls as many people from SC community from the State would visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on Feb 16 pic.twitter.com/OvLrSYiVns — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

