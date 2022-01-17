Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the Punjab chief ministerial candidate will be announced tomorrow at 12 pm. Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked people to give suggestions as to who should be the party's CM face in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls 2022. The Punjab polls are scheduled for February 14 and the result will be announced on March 10.

Check Tweet:

Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oX3NBAiZI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

