In an unfortunate incident, students of a private school in Punjab’s Rupnagar were hospitalised reportedly after a gas leakage. deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav said that the students are stable now and the administration is looking into it and will find out exactly what kind of gas leakage is it. Our first priority is to make sure the students don't panic & feel safe, she further said. Punjab Blast: Five Conspirators Arrested After Low-Intensity Explosion Near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas in Amritsar (Watch Video).

Punjab Gas Leakage

Punjab | Students of a private school in Rupnagar, hospitalised reportedly after a gas leakage Students are stable now, the administration is looking into it and will find out exactly what kind of gas leakage is it. Our first priority is to make sure the students don't panic &… pic.twitter.com/8wQbmOqZnX — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)