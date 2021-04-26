Punjab government imposes daily lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am till further notice; weekend lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am

Punjab government imposes daily lockdown from 6pm to 5am till further notice; weekend lockdown from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am pic.twitter.com/YJdjzvOILF — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

