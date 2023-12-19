The Punjab Excise Department is hiring Belgian Shepherd breed dogs to sniff and detect spurious liquor, also known as 'Lahan' in the local language. The dogs will be brought from the Punjab Home Guards Canine Training and Breeding Institute. Meanwhile, the training video of the canine has surfaced on social media. In June this year, the Punjab government recovered 17,000 kg of 'lahan', used in making illicit liquor, during searches carried out in the last two days in the Dasuya area of Hoshiarpur district. Punjab Government Seizes 17,000 Kg of 'Lahan', 320 Litres of Illicit Liquor From Hoshiarpur.

Punjab Hires Belgian Shepherd Dogs to Sniff and Detect Spurious Liquor

VIDEO | Punjab Excise Department is hiring Belgium Shepherd breed dogs from Punjab Home Guards Canine Training and Breeding Institute, to sniff and detect spurious liquor, which is also known as 'Lahan' in local language. pic.twitter.com/NtIekHUHRT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2023

