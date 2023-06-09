Chandigarh, June 9: Punjab government seized 17,000 kg of 'lahan', used in making illicit liquor, during searches carried out in the last two days in Dasuya area of Hoshiarpur district, an official statement said here on Friday. The Excise Department also seized 320 litres of illicit liquor and equipment used in the distillation of moonshine, it said.

'Lahan' is a mixture of water, jaggery or molasses, and other ingredients that is fermented. As it contains alcohol and impurities that are poisonous, it has to be distilled to obtain spirit.

The statement, quoting an official spokesperson of the department, said the teams of excise enforcement, excise officers, and police personnel were deputed to conduct the checking of illicit distillation in Dasuya along the bank of Beas river.

A police dog squad, specially trained to detect 'lahan' was also put into service, he said. He said the teams covered an area of about 7 km on foot as well as boats in a well-coordinated operation and Terkiana, Kethana, Badaiyan, Dhanoa, Saidpur, and Bhikhowal villages in Dasuya were extensively mapped and searched.

“During the searches, it was discovered that the bootleggers had designed a camouflaged modus operandi to carry out the illicit distillation of 'lahan' by digging deep pits, which were not easy to detect visually.

"The dog squad having three dogs displayed extraordinary training skills by sniffing and detecting the stills (bhattis) and pit holes where illicit liquor was being distilled,” he added.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of Finance Commissioner, Taxation, Vikas Pratap and Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Finance and Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the extensive field checking was carried out to curb the menace of illicit liquor and warned of strict action against those involved in the illegal trade. He also said the excise department has launched a helpline for complaints regarding excise-related crimes.