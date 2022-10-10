Videos and pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi bracing heavy rainfall and storm as he continues his Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken social media by storm. In the video that have gone viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi can be seen continuing his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' amid heavy rainfall in Karnataka. Rahul can be seen waving at crowds who have gathered by the roads as he walks through Pochkatte in Tumkur district amid heavy rainfall in the state.

This ‘Gandhi’ Will Not Stop

Rahul Gandhi Continues March Amid Heavy Rainfall

No One Can Stop Rahul Gandhi

भारी बारिश, तेज आंधी और तूफान इस #BharatJodoYatra को नहीं रोक सकते क्योंकि इसका नेतृत्व श्री @RahulGandhi जी कर रहे है। No one can stop Rahul Gandhi Ji, Padyatra continues amid heavy rain. 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qUcqHwsdlW — Rajasthan Congress Sevadal (@SevadalRJ) October 10, 2022

