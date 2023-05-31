Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to a question from 'Bay Area Muslim community' said, "The way Muslims are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, Tribals are feeling the same." What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in 1980s, he added. The former Congress chief made the statement during an event in San Francisco on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi US Trip Video: Congress Leader Receives Warm Welcome on Arriving in San Francisco.

Rahul Gandhi in San Francisco

#WATCH| Congress' Rahul Gandhi in response to a question from 'Bay Area Muslim community' says," The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked,I can guarantee Sikhs,Christians,Dalits,Tribals are feeling the same. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in… pic.twitter.com/sukYLT9Ctp — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

