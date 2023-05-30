Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in San Francisco, USA. The Congress leader is on a 10 days visit to the United States. Gandhi will be participating in several programmes in San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York. He is also likely to interact with universities, entrepreneurs, civil society, politicians and other leaders during his US visit. Rahul Gandhi US Trip: Congress Leader to Meet Entrepreneurs, Politicians in San Francisco, Washington DC and New York.

Rahul Gandhi Arrives in San Francisco

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco, USA. He is on a 10 days visit to the United States. (Video: Indian Overseas Congress) pic.twitter.com/YFWoubZnq2 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

