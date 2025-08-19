Today, August 19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commenced the third day of his "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar's Gaya. However, an unfortunate incident occurred during Rahul Gandhi's 16-day campaign to highlight alleged voter suppression and electoral manipulations by the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It is reported that Rahul Gandhi’s car hit a police constable during the yatra in Bihar's Nawada. A video of the incident showing the injured police constable lying on the road has also surfaced online. The viral clip also shows the constable limping as other officials help him to walk. Rahul Gandhi Begins 3rd Day of His ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ From Gaya Against SIR of Electoral Rolls in Bihar (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi's Car Hits Police Constable During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

