A major fire broke out at the Mallak Specialist industry in Raigad's Mahad MIDC on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. The operations to douse the massive blaze are underway. In the video, huge clouds of smoke can be seen emancipating from the structure. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Residential Building in Siliguri’s Ashrampara, No Casualties Reported.

Raigad Fire:

